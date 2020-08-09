SSLC students to get their result today at 3.30 p.m.

Bengaluru: Over 8 lakh students who appeared for the SSLC examination in June/ July will receive SMS to their registered mobile number on Monday at 3.30 pm on their marks.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) director V Sumangala, there is no need for students registering for any other websites to get the SSLC results.

According to the authorities, many channels are now providing the paid service to the children. To ensure that children will not face any problems, the KSEEB decided to send SMS to all the children to their registered mobile numbers.