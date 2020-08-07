SSLC results to be out on August 10

The results of the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations In Karnataka will be announced on August 10 at 3 pm, officials said.

Earlier on July 20, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said the results were to be announced in the first week of August. The decision had come after the minister had visited some evaluation centres in the state capital of Bengaluru.

On July 20, he had said that the time frame was fixed as it was estimated to take at least 10-12 days time to finish scrutinising the answer sheets. He had reportedly visited more than 120 such evaluation centres in the state out of the total 220. The work of evaluating answer sheets were impacted due to the weeklong lockdown imposed in Bengaluru between July 14 and July 22.

There were similar lockdowns imposed at the same time in other districts as well individually by respective Deputy Commissioners in a bid to arrest the spread of the pandemic.

It may be recalled that a total of 8.45 lakh number of students had written the exams this year, held between June 25 to July 3 under the supervision of the health department due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All exam halls were sanitised and sanitizers were arranged in every centre.

According to the education department, only 18 to 20 students were seated in a room to adhere to physical distancing norms. There were separate seating arrangements made for students with fever where they were promised N95 masks.

It had come to light that 32 students who had registered to write the exams had incidentally tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The exams were originally scheduled to be held March 27 onwards, but it was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the union government.