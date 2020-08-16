Sruthi Hariharan unveils a ‘trippy’ poster of her next film

Award-winning actress Sruthi Hariharan has unveiled an intriguing poster of her next project – a short film written by Vivek Joseph Varughese and directed by Mohamed Sohal. She shared the poster of the film, with the caption: “And that’s the next that marks the “re- entry” 🙂 A lot of thought has gone into making this trippy poster. If you find it interesting too, then take a good look and guess the genre of the film 🙂 Message on the comments below (sic).” Titled ‘Shades of a Kite’, the short film also features Veenah Naair, Gilu Joseph and Avni Iyer.

Currently busy with her one-year-old, Janaki, Sruthi is making a comeback to movies after a brief hiatus. She made her Kannada debut in 2013 with Pawan Kumar’s psychological thriller, Lucia, while her other notable films include Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Urvi, Nathicharami and Beautiful Manasugalu. The actress also started her own production company, called Kalathmika, on 2016. Apart from the prestigious Karnataka State film award, Sruthi has won three Filmfare Awards South, one SIIMA award and a special mention at the 66th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Nathicharami.

Known to be an activist as well, Sruthi backs a number of social and environmental causes. During a recent chat with us, the actress elaborated on how she has switched to using cloth diapers for her daughter. She said, “It broke my heart to know how much hazardous waste a mother can add to the earth. On an average, an infant needs 10 diaper changes daily and there is no form of incarceration for the same. I did some research and realised that there are options available for parents looking to make the switch to cloth diapers.”