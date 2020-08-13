Srikrishna@gmail.com to be a bilingual film

The film, directed by Nagashekar under the banner of Sandesh Productions, stars Krishna and Bhavana; it will start rolling later this month at Mysuru Srikrishna@gmail.com, Nagashekar’s romantic comedy-drama starring Love Mocktail hero Krishna, and Bhavana of Tagaru fame, will be a bilingual project made in Kannada and Malayalam.

The confirmation comes from the producer, Sandesh Nagaraj, who is bankrolling the film under his banner, Sandesh Productions. Sandesh added that they plan to take the film on floors after August 16, and will begin the schedule in Mysuru.

The Sanju Weds Geetha director is said to have come with a unique storyline, which explores the subject of extramarital affairs and live-in relationships, in which situations blend with a lot of humour. Bhavana plays the role of a lawyer. The film brings a fresh pair on the silver screen and also features Dattanna in a vital role. It will have music by Arjun Janya and camerawork by Satya Hegde.