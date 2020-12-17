Sriimurali’s next titled, Bagheera, to be helmed by Dr Suri

Sriimurali, who is currently shooting for Madha Gaja, will be collaborating with director Dr Suri for a Bagheera, which will have a script written by KGF maker Prashanth Neel. The film will be produced by Hombale Films.

This will be the actor’s first association with producer Vijay Kiragandur, who has bankrolled big projects like KGF, Raajakumara, Yuvarathnaa, and the Prabhas-starrer Salaar. The official announcement of the film was made by the production house, on the account of Sriimurali’s birthday.

Sharing the first look poster of Bagheera, Prashanth Neel called Sriimurali his first mass hero, recalling their 2014 film Ugramm.

“I am blessed to collaborate with such an excellent team. I feel highly positive and look forward to working with them. I am waiting for the project to start early next year,” says Sriimurali. While Sriimurali feels that it is too early to reveal any other details about the film, he tells us that it will feature him in a never-before-seen role. “I am having a good time shooting for Madha Gaja (directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by Umpathy S Gowda), and I hope it will continue in my next project as well,” he says.

The actor, who has completed 55 days of shoot for Madha Gaja, has 20 more days left. The team is planning to complete the shooting by January.