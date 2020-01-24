Sreeramulu continues practice of overnight-stay in hospital

Chitradurga: Karnataka Health Minister B Sreeramulu stayed overnight at the Chitradurga District Hospital on Thursday. During his stay, the minister inquired about the well-being of all the patients and made promises to provide better medical treatment as well.

The overnight stay at the hospital was set to take place two months ago but had to be postponed for unknown reasons. However, Sreeramulu also listened to the problems of the hospital staff during his visit last night. Afterwards, he visited all the wards and asked the patients whether they were getting effective medical treatment while further instructing the hospital doctors to provide the same.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sreeramulu said, “Because I tell them I’ll be visiting and staying here, they will keep the hospital in a good condition. However, the same conditions should be maintained always. This is my district which I care about and I want the patients, as well as the mothers of newborns, to be treated well.”

“I have instructed the doctors to provide treatment in a similar manner,” he added.

Sreeramulu further said that he would stay in the hospital till morning and proceed to offer his prayers as well as do yoga at the Bhovi Gurupeetha Mutt.

Responding to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s comments on the Mangaluru bomb-case, Sreeramulu said, “The fact that a bomb has been found is a serious matter and any politician must think about it seriously. No one considers Kumaraswamy to be a serious politician. Even about the bomb-case, he is jokingly talking about it.”

“Only people who have lost their mental state will speak like this,” he added.