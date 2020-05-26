Sreemukhi needs parents approval for marriage

In the world of TV, the anchors like Sreemukhi and Rashmi Gautham are regularly hitting the headlines about their personal life. Linkup rumors are not new to anchor turned actress Rashmi Gautham. A few weeks ago, she responded about rumors of getting married to Sudigaali Sudheer. She denied any relationship with Sudheer. Now, it was the turn of Sreemukhi and recently she also opened up about her love life as well.

Sreemukhi said, “I am single and not dating anyone.” Sreemukhi is not sure of the love marriage as she needs her parents’ approval for the important decision in her life. Earlier Sreemukhi had hinted of being in a relationship but later she rubbished it. She is waiting for the Telangana Government to give its nod for shootings. In this Lockdown, she is busy working for her Youtube Channel.

Sreemukhi said, “I am spending more time writing the content, editing them with the help of my brother.” Finally the Ex-Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestant has made it clear that she is not dating anyone.

Sreemukhi has also acted in few hit Telugu movies such as Life Is Beautiful, Ettuthikkum Madhayaanai, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Julai, Gentleman, Nenu Sailaja, and Babu Baga Busy.