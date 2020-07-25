Sreeleela shares her ‘yummy’ recipes on social media

Kannada actress Sreeleela who was last seen in Bharaate after her debut movie KISS opposite actor Viraat, has been quite active on social media with constant updates about her personal life for her fans and followers. And, apart from screening her the right script for her next, the actress seems to have also picked up on cooking skill while being stuck indoors. In her latest, rather playful IG story, the actress has put a series of video posts of her making dosa. And, the cherry-on-top was the music that went with it. It was Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’.

Apart from acting and cooking, the actress is also quite a skilled dancer with years of dancing to her credit. In one of her post, she had also shared her love for dance. The picture showed the actress in her childhood days, executing a classical dance step, dressed in a Bharatanatyam costume. The long caption hinted at the nostalgia she felt, as it read: “Happy international dance day 🙂 Here’s a picture of me enjoying my most favourite dance form BHARATANATYAM, Started learning dance when I was 3 and did my arangetram(Is a graduation ceremony in dance)when I was 8.Thanks to my mother who encouraged me at a very young age a beautiful journey of number of shows travelled all over to perform, various characters during our drama performances eg “Snow White”(Yes was done in an Indianised way). From the mother of dance is where I could learn all my other dance forms.Hope I didn’t bore you (sic)”

Meanwhile, the actress has been busy screening scripts and we hear that she was approached by atleast a dozen filmmakers across other languages too. during the lockdown. In an interview made to an entertainment daily, the actress added, “I am looking to mix and match my script choices. Fortunately, I am getting to hear stories on those lines.”