Sports variant of CIaz launched by Maruti Suzuki

IBC News Bureau January 25, 2020
New Delhi

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday launched Ciaz S, the sports variant of its premium mid-sized sedan Ciaz, priced at Rs 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company also said it has introduced BS-VI compliant Ciaz priced between Rs 8.31 lakh and Rs 11.09 lakh. This will be its 11th offering complying with the stricter emission norm, ahead of its implementation from April 1.

“With over 2.7 lakh happy customers and record 29 per cent market share in its segment, Ciaz is popular for its impactful exteriors, sophisticated interiors and strong performance. There was a latent need from our sedan loving customers for a Sporty version of Ciaz,” Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Ciaz S fulfils that need and it adds a sporty quotient to the premium mid-sized sedan, appealing to the customers desiring ‘the good life’, he added.

Ciaz S comes with signature dual-tone sporty exteriors and intense black accentuations on side and rear under body spoilers, trunk lid spoiler, ORVM cover and front fog lamp garnish, the company said. It also has multi-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels in coordinated dark finish. (PTI)

