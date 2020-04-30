SPORTSTOP NEWS

Sports personalities condole demise of legend Rishi Kapoor

IBC News Bureau April 30, 2020
New Delhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, called his death ‘unreal and unbelievable’ loss.
“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” Kohli tweeted.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
“It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Dhawan tweeted.

Boxer Vijender Singh and former India spinner Anil Kumble were the first ones among the sports fraternity on Thursday to condole the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
“Another great versatile actor left us today #RishiKapoor Ji, saddened with shocking news Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor,” Vijender tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Kumble wrote: “#RishiKapoor childhood hero…gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends”.

Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag also paid his respects and said: “Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti”.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.
In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.
He was last seen in the 2019 film ‘The Body’ alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

IBC News Bureau

