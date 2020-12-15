STATESTOP NEWS

SP flagged off 23 motor cycles to the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad

IBC Office December 15, 2020
0 55 Less than a minute

Chitradurga

Superintendent of police G.Radhika flagged off 23 motor cycles to the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad in chitradurga today. The bykes were procured under Central assistance from Nirbhaya Fund. Speaking on the occasion, the SP Radhika informed that, Nirbhaya Fund to set up Women Help Desks in 21 Police Stations of the district. Patrolling bykes meant for securing the women in distress and also helpline is operated for them. Mentioning that safety of women is of top priority. the district has received assistance for ensuring safety of women in cities. Additional Sp Mahaninga B.Nandaganvi, DYSP Panduranga, Sridhar, Thippeswamy. Inspectors Balachandranayak, Prakash, Chandrappa and Naeem and others were present.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 15, 2020
155

UK PM Boris Johnson to attend R-Day celebrations as Chief Guest

December 15, 2020
59

Strongly oppose BJP’s cow slaughter ban bill: Deve Gowda

December 15, 2020
88

Ruckus in Karnataka Upper House over Chairman post, Dharme Gowda pushed from seat by Congress MLCs

December 15, 2020
59

I assure farmers that their welfare is our topmost priority: Modi

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker