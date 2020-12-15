SP flagged off 23 motor cycles to the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad

Chitradurga

Superintendent of police G.Radhika flagged off 23 motor cycles to the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad in chitradurga today. The bykes were procured under Central assistance from Nirbhaya Fund. Speaking on the occasion, the SP Radhika informed that, Nirbhaya Fund to set up Women Help Desks in 21 Police Stations of the district. Patrolling bykes meant for securing the women in distress and also helpline is operated for them. Mentioning that safety of women is of top priority. the district has received assistance for ensuring safety of women in cities. Additional Sp Mahaninga B.Nandaganvi, DYSP Panduranga, Sridhar, Thippeswamy. Inspectors Balachandranayak, Prakash, Chandrappa and Naeem and others were present.