Sophie Turner pregnant with first child

IBC News Bureau February 14, 2020
“Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, are expecting their first child together.

According to JustJared.com, the couple have been keeping “very hush hush” about the news.

A source close to the two stars told the outlet that their family and friends are “super excited for them”.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” another source said.

Jonas, 30, and Turner, 23, got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after dating for over three years. They had a second wedding ceremony a month later in France.

