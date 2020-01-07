‘Sooryavanshi’ actor Akshay Kumar often forgets his lines, reveals director Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty collaborating for a film are like a dream come true for all the cine-goers. The duo has already left everyone excited with a tease of ‘Sooryavanshi ‘during the climax of Ranveer Singh ‘Simmba’.

The film will see Akki’s reunion with Katrina Kaif in the film. Though there is still time for the release, but Rohit Shetty on a chat show recently spilled bins about his actor Akshay.

The ‘Golmaal’ director was asked to name an actor who forgets his lines on the sets and he was quick to take Akshay’s name. He said, “Akshay Kumar forgets his name. Ya, now when we are doing the last schedule in Hyderabad, he will be ‘naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi’. He forgets everything…” Well, this is definitely bound to happen considering the amount of films he does in a year. Earlier, Rohit tagged Katrina as a quiz master because she asks a lot of questions.

Rohit had recently shared a video on his Instagram as his film ‘Simmba’ completed a year. He also treated the fans with a glimpse of his next. He wrote, “Celebrating One year of SIMMBA PS : Watch the video but Don’t reveal the end ”

The Khiladi Kumar is currently enjoying the huge success of his recently released film ‘Good Newwz’ which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Adavani and Diljit Dosanjh.