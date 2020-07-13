‘Soorarai Pottru’s pending songs expected to release on Suriya’s birthday

Suriya began the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ in February, and the film was first planned to be released in April. But the unfortunate outbreak of the pandemic delayed the film’s release and the promotion work too had to be put on hold. So far, three songs composed by GV Prakash Kumar for the film have been released by the makers, and fans have been enjoying them on various digital platforms. Now, the latest reports are that ‘Soorarai Pottru’s’ pending songs will be released on Suriya’s birthday.

Suriya’s birthday is coming up in ten days, and fans have kickstarted the online celebrations by releasing a specially made common poster of Suriya. Fans are already setting a new record with their hashtag trend, and the special poster was released by over a hundred celebrities. To add more energy to the fans’ enthusiasm, the ‘Soorarai Pottru’ team has reportedly planned to release the unreleased two songs from the films. Meanwhile, there are also expectations among fans to see a teaser or trailer from their favourite star’s film on the special day.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is being directed by Sudha Kongara, earlier received a ‘U’ certificate from the censor board. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, and it also has Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.