‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release digitally on October 30

Superstar Suriya’s much anticipated film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ is all set for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video come October 30.

The film, that was earlier set to release on April 9 this year, was postponed indefinitely due to the escalating coronavirus crisis and will now skip the theatres and premiere straightaway on the OTT platform.

It will be available to Prime members in India as well as in 200 countries and territories.

Extending Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes to his fans, the actor took to Twitter to make an announcement on the same.

“Vinayagar Chathurthi wishes to all! #SooraraiPottruOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN,” he tweeted.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath.

Suriya said he is happy that “Soorarai Pottru” will be able to entertain the global audience.

“The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product.

“I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch ‘Soorarai Pottru’, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience,” Suriya said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, said they are thrilled to bring Gopinath’s “uplifting story” on the streaming platform.

“Following the overwhelming response, we received to the recently launched ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ we are excited to treat our audience with the global premiere of a highly-anticipated Suriya starrer ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on Amazon Prime Video.

“G R Gopinath’s life and accomplishments have been an inspiration to many and we thrilled to bring such an uplifting story to our audiences,” he said.

Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga had earlier shared that she is always looking to ‘diversify’ and ‘opening new channels’ as a creative person and added that a Hindi version of “Soorarai Pottru” was already in the pipeline.

The movie has been jointly produced by Suriya and Guneet, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.