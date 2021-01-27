ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘Soorarai Pottru’ enters Oscars including Best Actor, Director categories

IBC Office January 27, 2021
Soorarai Pottru has entered the Oscars race in multiple categories, its film producers revealed on social media.

It was earlier reported that the Suriya film would be screened at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards for the Best Foreign Film category.

The movie has entered the race for the Oscars under the General Category for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and other categories.

The film was also made available in the Academy Screening Room. The director of 2D Entertainment, one of the film’s producers, announced on Twitter.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru follows the story of a common man with a big dream of launching a low-cost airline in the 1990s.

The Amazon Prime film which was delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic and NOC approvals, garnered a huge response from the audience when it was finally released on November 11th of last year.

G.V. Prakash has along with other singers, contributed to all nine songs in the movie: Kaattu Payale, Veyyon Silli, Maara Theme, Mannurunda, Kayilae Aagasam, Aagasm, Naalu Nimisham, Sooravali, Usurey.

