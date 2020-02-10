‘Soorarai Pottru’ audio launch to be held in Chennai Airport

Actor Suriya’s upcoming film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, directed by Sudha Kongara is getting bigger day by day. Recently it was announced that the second single ‘Veyyon Silli’ from the film will be released on February 13, in time for the occasion of Valentine’s day. Now, according to latest reports Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ audio launch to happen grandly in Chennai International Aiport, and this will be the first time a Tamil film’s audio to be launched in an airport.

The story of the film is based on the life of former army captain and founder of Air Deccan, GR Gopinath. The music of the film is scored by GV Prakash Kumar. ‘8 Thottakkal’ fame Aparna Balamurali will be paired opposite Suriya in the film, while Hindi actor Paresh Rawal, Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Kaali Venkat, and Karunas will play pivotal roles. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga‘s Sikhya Entertainment, and the film is expected to be released with Vijay’s ‘Master’ on April 9th, 2020.