Sonu Gowda now a member of KCA

The Karnataka government recently appointed actress Sonu Gowda as one of the members of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, which is headed by Suneel Puranik. Elated to be a member of the committee, Sonu says, “I am honoured to be a part of the committee which works to strengthen cinema culture in Karnataka. It’s been a week since I received the letter from the government and I am looking forward to working with all the members of the academy.”

Sonu adds that she now looks forward to working on making film festivals like the Bengaluru International Film Festival, better. “As soon as I was appointed, I received a booklet from T S Nagabharana which gives a glimpse into why film city is yet to become a reality in Karnataka since 1970’s. Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy plays a key role in hosting film festivals like the Bengaluru International Film Festival, which has become a brand now. As an academy member, I can now give suggestions on how to conduct these festivals in a bigger and better way. The academy also acts as a bridge between the film industry and government,” she says.

The actress further adds that a library which gives a peek into the rich history of Sandalwood and the stalwarts of the Kannada film industry – Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh – is in the offing. “This project, mooted by Suneel Puranik, is on top of our agenda. If any film makers or visitors come to Bengaluru, we should be able to showcase Sandalwood’s contribution to the Indian film industry, through archives. I hope that will happen soon,” she says.

On film front, Sonu has wrapped up shooting for her portions in Yuvarathnaa. “My new project will take off in November. I am waiting for the film team to fine tune the script before making an official announcement,” she sums up.