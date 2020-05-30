ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Sonic The Hedgehog sequel on cards

May 30, 2020
Sonic The Hedgehog, the stop-motion animation sci-fi drama is getting a sequel. The production houses of the film, Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy, confirmed the news recently. The makers also revealed that the second part will also be directed by Jeff Fowler, and Josh Miller will return to write the script.

Sonic The Hedgehog is based on a popular video game about an alien Hedgehog, which adopts earth as its new home. The first part, which released in February, had Ben Schwartz and James Marsden voicing the titular character and his human friend Tom respectively. Jim Carrey voiced the villain role Dr. Robotnik, who tries to control the entire world.

The cast and other crew details of the film are yet to be revealed as the project is in its nascent stage.
The first part turned out to be a hit at the box office but it was later affected due to the pandemic, which forced countries to close down theatres.

