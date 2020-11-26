Sonia Gandhi may attend Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son’s wedding reception in Goa

Belagavi

Congress Supremo Sonia Gandhi, who is presently in Goa, may attend the wedding reception of Mrinal, son of Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The wedding reception will be held on Friday, November 27 in a plush resort at Cavelossim in Goa and call it a coincidence that even Sonia Gandhi is staying in the same resort along with her son Rahul Gandhi.

As per family sources of Hebbalkar, an invitation has been extended to the Gandhis, but they have not yet confirmed whether they will attend the event or not.

The wedding reception of Mrinal and Dr Hita, who is the niece of Bhadravathi MLA Sangamesh, will have only 500 guests because of Covid-related restrictions.

It is said that guests, most of whom are top political leadders have reached Goa.

The Gandhis had arrived in Goa aftr doctors advised Sonia Gandhi to move out of the national capital due to deteriorating air quality.

They landed at the Dabolim International Airport on Friday afternoon and moved in to The Leela, where they are expected to stay for some more days.