Sonia Gandhi constitutes internal committees on economy, foreign affairs, national security

New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted three internal committees to “consider and discuss issues and policies related to Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs and National Security”.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will head all the three committees.

“Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has constituted three committees to consider and discuss issues and policies related to the stated subjects and keep her informed,” AICC stated in a press release.

The Committee on Economic Affairs consists of – Dr Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, former leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and former union minister Jairam Ramesh in the capacity of Convenor.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs consists of – Dr Manmohan Singh, former union ministers Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid in the capacity of Convenor and Saptagiri Ulka.

The Committee on National Security consists of – Dr Manmohan Singh, former union minister Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, V Vaithilingam and Vincent H Pala in the capacity of Convenor.

It is worth mentioning that 23 Congress leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August this year demanding sweeping changes in the party. They had said that reluctance to address issues was because the Congress Working Committee was “a nominated body”.