Sonalika continues to be country’s No.1 Tractor exporter

India’s youngest and fastest growing tractor company, International Tractors Ltd, maker of Sonalika & Solis, registered growth of 5.8% in exports with sales of 1595 tractors in Feb’20 as compared to 1507 tractors same period last year.

The company stands strong as No.1 tractor exporter with cumulative volume growth of 7.2% and Market share gain of 4.7% (23.5% MS) for the period YTM FY’20.

Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group, said, “Farming challenges need market specific solutions. Farming is under pressure to produce more but does not have the freedom to do so. Poor Labour productivity is one mainline problem of the Farming other than the challenges like land productivity and irrigation water.

Being a farmer centric brand, we continue to remain focused on our vision to lead the Agri evolution globally. We are continuously working to offer best possible farming solutions to address these concerns and enhance farmer’s prosperity. It’s my delight that we continue to be the No. 1 tractor exporter and I appreciate the trust shown by our customers across globe in our technologically advanced heavy duty tractors”.