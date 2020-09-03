SoME launches first online debate competition, to be held on Sept 5-6

This Teachers’ Day, School of Meaningful Experiences(SoME) is excited to present India’s first online debating competition Debato to be held on September 5 and 6, 2020. The competition, which will be conducted both in English and Hindi, is open for teenagers aged between 12 and 19 and will pit teams of three students against another group of three while employing the Parliamentary format of debating.

With more than 100 teams spread over 30 cities and four countries, Debato 2020 is all set to become one of the largest online debating competitions in the world. Participants have a chance to win from a range of prizes totalling up to Rs 1 lakh! Every contestant will also receive a certificate of participation. International debaters, veteran judges, and a unique online debating experience will make Debato 2020 a thrilling affair for its contestants.

Judging criteria

Speakers will be judged on their coherence, strength of arguments, speaking style and rebuttals against their opponents’ viewpoints. The competition has two sections,Preliminary Eliminations and Knockout Eliminations to be held on September 5 and 6 respectively.

“The Debating event will not only enable participants to show off their fantastic debating skills but also allow them to interact with contestants from all across the world. The entire event, keeping with the global lockdown and social distancing norms, will be conducted online through Zoom,” says Dr Rakesh Godhwani, Founder, School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME).

For more information, please visit some.education.Or contact us on contact@some.education or WhatsApp us on 7676009639.