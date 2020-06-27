ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Some characters can never be replaced: Dimple Queen

June 27, 2020
Sandalwood’s Dimple Queen Rachita Ram is set to shoot as the lock down is over. Rachita, who is busy in Telugu, is already in Hyderabad. Rachita is making her debut in Telugu cinema by playing the female lead opposite to Telugu actor Kalyan Dev. Rachita Ram has been busy a lot of movies. Rachita, who recently shared a few photos of Telugu cinema, has now posted new looks of her Kannada film ‘April’.

Actor Chirranjeevi was holding a missing poster in which Rachita Ram was in the frame of first look of April film. Later there was no news about the film. However, it was said that there are some changes to be made in the story. Moreover, ChirranjeeviSarja’s demise is also another reason to change the male lead of the film. But there is still no hint about who will be replacing Chiru in April.

Rachita Ram shared a picture from April, where there are blood stains on her face, messy hair.  This look of dimple queen is creating curiosity among fans about the film. An interesting thing about the poster is that, ‘Some characters can never be replaced’ is written as caption.

By now, the shooting should have been in progress, but due to COVID-19 lockdown, the team is yet to begin shooting. Rachita Ram has series of films and is totally busy for a year. In Kannada she is working for Ek Love Ya, 100, Daali, Seere, Sanju Alias Sanjay, Lilly and many more. Whereas, her debutant has started its shoot.

