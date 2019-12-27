INDIATOP NEWS

Solving traffic congestion among agenda for next 5 years says Kejriwal

IBC News Bureau December 27, 2019
0 43 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Addressing traffic congestion would be a focus area of the AAP government in next five years if it is reelected, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Kejriwal, addressing people in a town-hall meeting in Pitampura, said the AAP manifesto will be released around mid-January and it will consist of all issues that would be addressed in the next five years.

“These issues will be decided by holding discussions with people. Yesterday (in another town-hall meeting) we decided to clean Delhi and today we decided to deal with traffic congestion in the next five years,” he said.

Responding to people’s questions, Kejriwal said addressing traffic congestion would be a focus area of the AAP government in the next five years, provided the party is reelected in the polls early next year.

“We have hired consultants to identify bottlenecks in the city where traffic congestion takes place. They will submit their plan in the next couple of months and based on their suggestion we will try to solve the problem of traffic congestion,” he said.

Another priority area would be providing clean water to everyone.

“It is being said that the water is bad. I’m drinking water straight from the tap,” Kejriwal said after drinking a glass of water apparently straight out of tap.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 27, 2019
47

5 exercise to Calm Your Muscles easily

December 27, 2019
47

CAA: Young Delhi girl gifts roses to city cops

December 27, 2019
44

Husband kills wife for treasure

December 27, 2019
41

Shoot your area problems on ‘Namma Bengaluru’ app

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker