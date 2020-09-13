STATESTOP NEWS

Soldier taken into custody at Belagavi airport for carrying live bullets of AK47

IBC Office September 13, 2020
Belagavi

A soldier was intercepted at Sambra airport in Belagavi as live bullets were found with him during screening on Sunday. After taking into custody,  police handed over the soldier to Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) for further investigation.

According the airport officials, the soldier was travelling to Belagavi from Bengaluru in a Alliance Air flight. He reached Belagavi on Saturday evening.

During screening, one AK 47 live round bullet and one INSAS fired empty case were found in his luggage. He was intercepted during screening of his registered baggage by Air India/AITSL X-BIS screener and airline security at Belagavi Airport.

The security officials then handed over the soldier to Marihal Police Station. After conducting inquiry, the police personnel handed over him to the MLIRC, Belagavi for further investigation and action.

Airport Director of Belagavi Airport, Rajesh Kumar Maurya, appreciated the vigilant X-BIS Screener, security in charge of Air India/AITSL Irappa wali and duty in charge KSISF and said that the Belagavi airport ensures safety and security of passengers and all stakeholders.

IBC Office

