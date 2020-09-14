ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Sobhita Dhulipala to resume Sitara shoot

IBC Office September 14, 2020
Sobhita Dhulipala will resume shooting for her new film, Sitara, in November. Having completed a brief schedule in Mumbai, the film’s shoot was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Vandana Kataria, the film is produced by RSVP as a direct- to-digital release.

Sitara is the love story of a ‘fiercely independent, feisty, young interior designer and a young aspiring chef, who recognise the flaws in their relationship and set out to redeem themselves and make it work’. “A film like Sitara is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema,” Dhulipala stated.

“I’m truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body and spirit. Rearing to go!”

