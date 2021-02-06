INDIATOP NEWS

SN Subrahmanyan appointed as chairman of National Safety Council

February 6, 2021
New Delhi

SN Subrahmanyan has been appointed as chairman of the National Safety Council (NSC) or a period of three years, informed the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday.
The press release by the Ministry stated, “His experience is likely to guide the National Safety Council which has a major role to play to ensure safety in workplaces under new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code, 2020).”

The NSC will assist Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI) in re-writing the regulations governing OSH Code in the country which have not been updated for over 50 years. The NSC will also be involved in framing the scheme for third party audit and certification under the OSH Code.
The council is already working on the safety rating of establishments based on their OSH readiness and performance which can be extended through the country and linked to the inspection system.
Subrahmanyan, the CEO and Managing Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T), is an engineer who had worked in the infrastructure business of the firm for several years.

