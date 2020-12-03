SPORTSTOP NEWS

Smriti Mandhana lends support to campus cricket tournament for women

IBC News Bureau December 3, 2020
0 42 Less than a minute

Mumbai

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana has lent her support to the Red Bull Campus Cricket’s maiden women’s edition, which is set to be held next year, saying it will be a great boost for the game in the country.

The women’s competition will be held across four zones — north, south, east and west — with the winners of the zonal editions going on to play in the national finals.

“I’m very happy that Red Bull Campus Cricket will be conducting a women’s edition next year. It will be a great platform for Indian women who want to play cricket professionally,” Mandhana was quoted as saying in a media release issued here on Thursday.

“Many players have gotten selected for their state teams and played for national teams after playing Red Bull Campus Cricket. Players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Anukul Roy and others have all played Red Bull Campus Cricket.

“To have a women’s edition will be a great boost for women’s cricket in India,” she added.

The tournament gives players a chance to represent their college teams and go all the way to represent their country in the world finals.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 3, 2020
105

Rename Lady Hill Circle after Sri Narayana Guru: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

December 3, 2020
83

Rs five crore released for land to set up Konkani Bhavan

December 3, 2020
114

Graffiti on walls is attempt by communal forces to disturb peace: SDPI

December 3, 2020
83

Garbage pickers in dismay with no salary for past 5 months

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker