Smart City Work Begins In City, Bhoomi Pooja Held for Projects worth Rs. 119 Cr

Hubli

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar performed Bhoomi pooja for six projects of Smart City in Hubli on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons after performing Bhoomi pooja, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that Unkal lake would be developed as a sports school under Public Private Partnership (PPP). ‘Top priority would be given to sporting activities along with formal education,’ he added.

Here’s Are the Details about the Project

A stretch of Rs 5.08 km is being developed at a cost of Rs 50.75 crore on the Railway Station Road under the Smart Road Package 02. The work under the package includes on the JC Nagar Road Koppikar near the stadium, the Coen Road, Victoria Road, Broadway Road and Maratha Galli.

The Ganeshpet Fish Market will be provided a basement, a ground floor and a mezzanine floor at a cost of Rs 5.38 crore.

The Chitguppi Hospital in the city will be renovated at a cost of Rs 26.18 crore under the Chitguppi Hospital Development Programme. The floor-building and the four buildings of the administrative board will be reconstructed.

Work worth Rs 20.26 lakh is being carried out on the Nehru Stadium, including on a G+2 building, a table tennis court, a conference hall, a gymnasium, a playground and a hall for cultural programmes.

The parking facilities and dispensary at Medar Oni will be developed at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore.

The first phase of the Unkal Lake development work will be taken up at Rs 14.83 crore. Bioremediation, desilting of the lake, and instilling of submerged aerators and floating raptures will be a part of the project worth Rs 119 crore.