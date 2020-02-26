Smart City Limited Project press meeting held

Davanagere

Davanagere Smart city Limited managing director Ravindra B.Mallapur has called on the citizens of Davanagere city to take part actively in the ‘ease of living’ 2019 on line index survey by giving their right opinion with respect to the 24 indicators including education, health, UGD, drinking water supply, safety, solid waste disposal etc, pertaining to Davanagere city. Public participation is very much necessary in keeping our city in first place, Mallapur observed. He told the reporters at his official chamber located on Shamanur road near BIET on Wednesday that the public can utilize the link- https://eol2019.org/CitizenFeedback and send their opinion straight away based on the facts and figures, the MD said.The online survey is going on from February 1 and ends by February 29 and only three days left out. Therefore, every citizens should participate in the on line survey by clicking the link given here and submit their opinion and the same will be reach the central government authorities to decide about the state of affairs of Davangaere smart city, Mallapur said.

Already, Davanagere city has been highlighted as on Wednesday as the number one in rank in Karnataka as it has achieved 170.14% by registering with 7,852 participants out of the fixed target as 4,615 participants, the MD said. But, Karnataka is in 26th place in the national level out of 114 smart cities identified, the MD said. But, Davanagere city is placed in 40th position out of 114 smart cities in the country, he added.

We have already created awareness among the public through various activities about the importance of public participation by meeting civil engineers association, colleges, banks, hospitals along with Vanitha Samaj, and insisted the individual participation in the online survey, the MD said. ‘We are hopping to achieve over 200% success in another three days of on line survey left out”, Mallapur said. Smart city project engineers Chandrashekhar, Satish along with supporting staff and field workers were present.