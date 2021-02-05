Slayer from ‘Bhajarangi 2’ will be unveiled on February 10th

Film ‘Bhajarangi 2’ is being gradually prepped for its release in May. With the post-production phase being carried out in parallel, the makers are all set to provide more insight into the film’s story world and characters. In this pursuit, one of the main characters of the film, The Slayer from Kiraki Dynasty, will be unveiled on the 10th of February at 6 pm exactly. Director A. Harsha and producers Jayanna Films made the announcement through social media earlier today.

‘Bhajarangi 2’ is a fantasy-action film starring Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Bhavana Menon, Shruthi, and an array of other actors. The teaser of the film – released more than a year ago – presents a fascinating world in which the story is set and assumedly, The Slayer is one of the integral characters of the film

The film, although deriving the title from the 2013 film ‘Bhajarangi’ (also starring Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and directed by A. Harsha), has no connection to the earlier film in terms of story or setting. An expensive project by all means, ‘Bhajarangi 2’ has been in the making for a very long time and has had to endure many difficulties during its making. The film is scheduled to release on May 15th.