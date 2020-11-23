INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

Six-nation joint military exercise underway in Egypt

IBC News Bureau November 23, 2020


Cairo

A six-nation joint military exercise called the “Sword of Arabs” was underway at the largest military base in Egypt, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced.

The military exercise, participated by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain and Sudan, started on Sunday and will last till Thursday.

The land, air and naval drills will be carried out at the Mohamed Naguib military base in the Mediterranean province of Matrouh as well as the areas of the northern military command, the statement added. The training is meant to develop and strengthen military relations between Egypt and other Arab countries. The exercise is considered one of the most sophisticated exercises carried out at the level of the Arab world.

