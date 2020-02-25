Six day entrepreneurship training program kicked off

DAVANAGERE: Center for entrepreneurship development of Karnataka (CEDOK) is putting all its efforts to convert Karnataka state as a entrepreneurs state in the coming days and in this direction, it is organising several training and motivating programs for the budding engineers in particular and youth in general. Deliverying a key note address at BIET campus here on Monday at the inauguration of a six day non residential entreprenuership training program, Patil said that the event is being organised jointly by the CEDOK in association with BIET and the industries and commerce. Unemployment is the burning issue of our country and it is possible to find out solutions to the unemployment by setting up of industries, as the private sector is the largest employment provider, Patil contented. He insisted the budding entrepreneurs to work hard and achieve the success in the field of entreprenership. BIET director Prof Y.Vrushabhendrappa who inaugurated the event said that with the government support and modernising the industries are the basic important factors besides understanding the products requirement by the society for the total success of any industry. Quality of the products playf a significant factor in the sccdess of any enterprise, he noted. Small Scale Industries association vice president T.M.Rajendraprasad along with UNICEF retired planning officer B.Mukundappa, CEDOK’s mamnager Vasanthkumar K.B along with industries andcommerce officials Basavaraj J.B along with 47 budding entrepreneurs were present.