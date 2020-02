Situation going ‘very grave’ as mass virus tests get going: Prez Moon

SEOUL

South Korean health authorities said on Tuesday they aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said the situation was “very grave”.

South Korea’s tally of cases of coronavirus cases rose to 977, fuelling fears the outbreak, which is thought to have begun in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, is developing into a pandemic.

A member of a Korean Air cabin crew tested positive for the virus, the airline said, prompting it to shut its office near Incheon International Airport, where the crew briefing room is located.

About 68% of South Korea’s cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where the first case was reported in a 61-year-old woman, but it is not known how she became infected.

South Korea reported its tenth death from the virus while the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 144 new confirmed cases.

Many of the new cases were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where the church is located, and from nearby North Gyeongsang Province, the KCDC said.

Moon, in his first visit to Daegu since the outbreak began, called the situation very grave and said the coming week would be key in the battle to contain the virus.

He reassured residents that the government was not considering locking down the city.

Authorities said they had tested 13,000 people on Monday and expected to test another 12,500 on Tuesday, up from about 7,500 a day previously.

Each polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine that South Korea is using to test for the virus is running four tests a day, up from three in recent days, the KCDC said. Each test takes two to three hours.

The leader of the Shincheonji Church said it had agreed to give authorities the names of all members in South Korea, estimated by media at about 215,000 people.

The government would test all members as soon as possible to “to contain the spread of the virus and relieve public anxiety”, the prime minister’s office said in a release.