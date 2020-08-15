Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam condition remains critical

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was earlier this month admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Hospital authorities said SPB is on life support and his condition remains critical.

A statement released by MGM Healthcare reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”

Last week, SP Balasubrahmanyam posted a video on Facebook revealing that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he said the infections were mild in nature and he would be out of the hospital in no time.