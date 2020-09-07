Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Covid-19, remains to stay on ventilator

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for COVID-19 at Chennai’s MGM Healthcare Hospital, tested negative on Monday, his son S P Charan said. However, the 74-year-old singer is still on a ventilator. Sharing a video on his Instagram profile, SPB’s son S P Charan said, “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve as they were but unfortunately we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative.” The signer was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the virus. S P Balasubrahmanyam had mild symptoms when he was taken to the hospital this month. However, he was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit or ICU and placed on life support when his condition deteriorated.

The hospital is however not giving a bulletin on the singer’s health today. On September 3, it’s bulletin said he’s on “ventilator and ECMO support in ICU” and that his “clinical condition stable. He’s conscious, responsive and continues to show clinical progress.”

Adding more details on his father’s health update, S P Charan said in the video: “Other than that, we had a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is looking forward to IPL and is writing and communicating a lot.”