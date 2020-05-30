Sindh HC suspends proceedings of plea seeking ‘transparent probe’

KARACHI

The Sindh High Court has suspended proceedings of a plea seeking a transparent probe into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 22 killing, until the release of the conclusive findings of an ongoing inquiry.

The plea contended that the procurement and employment of “out of order” aircraft by the PIA put around 800 lives at risk daily.

Hearing the plea on Friday, a two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed asked the deputy attorney general when the inquiry report of the crash in Model Colony was expected to be released.

At this, the deputy attorney general told the court that the report was likely to be released by June 22, assuring the bench that it would be made public as per the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petitioner urged the court to seek replies from relevant authorities on who purchased the plane and why, maintaining that it was not in fit flying condition on May 22, when the crash took place in Model Colony killing 97 people.

However, the court maintained that the issue could not be discussed further until the inquiry report was released and adjourned the hearing till June 25.