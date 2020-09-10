Simple ‘Janmashtami’, ‘Vittla Pindi’ celebration begins in Udupi

Udupi

The Temple Town of Udupi is witnessing a simple Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration this year, on Thursday, Sept 10 and Friday, Sept 11. However, no devotees will be allowed to take part in the events due to the Corona pandemic.

While the Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Thursday in the Krishna Mutt, the Vittla Pindi will be celebrated on Friday.

The temple authorites have decided to deliver the prasadam after the celebration to the houses of the devotees living in nearby areas and one lakh ‘laddoos’ and savouries have been prepared for this purpose.

The rituals on Thursday began with one lakh ‘Tulasi Archana’ by Paryaya Admar Math Sri Ishapriya Teertha Swamiji.

At 10 pm, the puja of Lord Krishna will begin and Arghya (libation) will be offered to the Lord at 12.16 am by the swamijis of different Maths and staff of the Math will have an opportunity to offer Arghya to the Lord.

On September 11, the Vittla Pindi festival will begin and the idol of the presiding deity will be taken out in a procession on a Golden Chariot.

Mosaru Kudike event held on this day too will be held in a rather symbollic manner this time owing to the guidelines of the district administration, which prohibits gathering of over 100 people.

Highlights of the festival-tiger dances or Ashtami Veshas too stand cancelled. The celebrations can be seen online and on social media.