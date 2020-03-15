SPORTSTOP NEWS

Simone Biles fired back at USA gymnastics

IBC News Bureau March 15, 2020
0 114 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Four-times Olympic champion Simone Biles fired back at USA Gymnastics on Saturday after the sport’s governing body used its Twitter account to wish her happy birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time,” the organisation tweeted to its 226,000 followers as Biles turned 23.

“We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!”

USA Gymnastics did not stick the landing, however, tagging the wrong account rather than Biles’ verified account.

Three hours later, Biles issued a tweet of her own.

“How about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation.”

She was referring to the case of former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison in 2018 after more than 300 women accused him of sexual abuse.

USA Gymnastics in January offered the group of gymnasts abused by Nassar a $215 million settlement.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 15, 2020
47

Physician psychotherapy not open to people with urgent mental health needs

March 15, 2020
47

Exams for Classes 7 to 9 postponed until March 31

March 15, 2020
40

Man jailed for cheating people with fake coronavirus cure

March 15, 2020
130

BSY to hold district-wise MLA meet

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker