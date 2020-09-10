Siddaramaiah urges Speaker, CM to extend Assembly session to Oct 15

Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday demanded that the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning from September 21 be extended till October 15.

In a letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the former chief minister accused the BJP government of continuously “destroying” the parliamentary system.

Siddaramaiah said the time fixed for the session will not be enough to discuss several crucial issues in the state, and pointed out that as per rules, it was necessary for the House to meet for minimum 60 days in a year.

“In 8 days (of monsoon session) it is impossible to discuss important issues, so I urge that this session should be extended for a minimum of three weeks, that is till October 15,” Siddaramaiah said.

In his letter, he said, according to his information, more than 35 bills including more than 20 ordinances will be tabled during the session.

Also there are several issues, as the people of the state are facing difficulties like never before, with repeated floods and COVID-19 pandemic taking more than 6,500 lives.

Adding to it, law and order issues are repeatedly cropping up in the state and drug menace was rampant, he claimed.

Monsoon session of the legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said, while the session is being held amid such a situation, the time fixed was not enough for anything.

“It looks like the session is being held just for the sake of it without any care for the people,” he said, alleging that an attempt is being made to pass several anti-people ordinances without any discussion, and termed the move as “treachery of the people, irresponsible and height of wickedness.”

The government was conducting itself in an “unconstitutional way” in this matter, he further said.

The Congress and also JD(S) have vehemently opposed some recent amendments brought in by the government to the APMC Act, Land Reforms Act and certain labour laws through ordinance, for which replacement bills are likely to be tabled during the coming session.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that as per the Karnataka Conduct of Government Business in the State Legislature Act, 2005, it is mandatory to conduct the assembly proceedings for a minimum 60 days in four sessions in a year.

“But the BJP government was continuously destroying our parliamentary system. Its behaviour shows that it is calling for the session, just for namesake,” he added.