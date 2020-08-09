Siddaramaiah tweets questions to Karjol, ministers on flood management

Bengaluru: Leader of opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had asked numerous questions to the ruling state BJP government through the ‘Lekka Kodi’ campaign, has now bombarded deputy chief minister (DCM) Govind Karjol and ministers V Somanna, Suresh Kumar and Shashikala Jolle with a number of questions.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said that because the government has failed to give compensation for the flood victims last year it is panicking about this year’s flood situation. He also said that he had written a letter to the ruling government cautioning them of the situation but they did not react and have woken up now, when it is too late.

“The failure of State govt to provide relief to last year’s flood damage has aggravated the condition of this year’s flood. I had warned the ministers a month back about the same, but as usual, there was no response,” he tweeted.

Questioning DCM Govind Karjol, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “How many roads & bridges were damaged? and how many of them have been repaired? How much was spent for the same? Will you give the answer at least now Mr. @GovindKarjol??”

Tweeting to housing minister V Somanna, Siddaramaiah wrote, “How many houses were damaged? How many new houses were built? How many houses get flooded every year? How many people are in shelter homes? Will you answer Mr. @ShriVSomanna?”

“How many govt school buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired & reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent? Where is the data Mr. @nimmasuresh?” Siddaramaiah questioned education minister Suresh Kumar.

Siddaramaiah also put queries to Shashikala Jolle via tweet and said, “How many anganawadi buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired & reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent?Smt. @ShashikalaJolle, where is the reply for these?”

Siddaramaiah tweeted these series of questions to various ministers from the hospital, where he is getting treated for Covid-19 infection.