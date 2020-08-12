Siddaramaiah to be discharged on Thursday after testing negative for COVID-19

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tested negative for coronavirus. His office confirmed that his latest samples have tested negative. The Leader of Opposition and Congressman was admitted in Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Thursday. Siddaramaiah had tested positive on August 4, around the same time that the current chief minister Yediyurappa also tested positive for coronavirus. Both political leaders had gotten admitted in the same private hospital.

Incidentally, social media was abuzz with greetings for Siddaramaiah as he turns 72 on this day. Yediyurappa also wished the senior Congress leader.

Wishes poured in for the former Chief Minister from many people.

Following his admission into hospital, hospital authorities had said that Siddaramaiah was responding well to treatment, according to a statement on Friday. “Siddaramaiah the Honourable leader of opposition and former Chief Minister of Karnataka is clinically stable and responding to treatment. He is comfortable and his appetite has improved,” the statement added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for the virus.

Following both the leaders testing positive for coronavirus, officials said that they had a tough time during contact tracing due to the large number of political public events they had attended.

This includes a press conference with around 100 journalists, which Siddaramaiah had addressed on June 30 in Mysuru city.

The leaders had both courted controversy by getting themselves admitted in private hospital despite there being ample facilities in government hospitals. However, when the Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu tested positive for coronavirus, he got himself admitted in a government hospital in Bengaluru.