Siddaramaiah summoned to Delhi by high command

Bengaluru

There have been various ups, downs, and developments relating to the filling of the void created by the resignation of Dinesh Gundu Rao to the post of the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), owning moral responsibility of the party’s pathetic permanence in different elections.

The high command, which is showing urgency to make this appointment now, has invited former chief minister and leader of the opposition in the assembly, Siddarmaiaah, to reach Delhi. Siddaramaiah will be travelling to Delhi on Monday January 13 evening.

The high command, which already has got report from its observers and also Dr G Parameshwar about the choice of the new president, now wants to have another round of talk with Siddarmaiaah on the issue, it is gathered. It is said that Siddarmaiah, who too has resigned from both the posts he held, may be urged to continue as the leader of the opposition. Therefore, KPCC might see a new president shortly, while election may be held for the post of the leader of the Congress legislature party. However, Siddarmaiah is reportedly insistent that the posts of legislature party leader and leader of the opposition should remain with one person.

No one is sure about the purpose for which Siddarmaaiah has been asked to come to Delhi. Siddaramaiah is expected to bat for either M B Patil or Krishna Byre Gowda as KPCC president whereas names of D K Shivakumar, K H Muniyappa, B K Hariprasad and Ramalinga Reddy are heard from the camp of original Congressmen. Satish Jarkiholi in the meantime, has announced that he toois an aspirant for thi post of KPCC president.

KPCC, which is going through a lean patch in Karnataka, needs a vibrant leader who can bring together all the factions in the party and lead them towards bringing back the past glory. Only time will tell how far the high command’s decision over KPCC presidential candidate will work in favour of the party.