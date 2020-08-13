Siddaramaiah recovers, to remain in home quarantine

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, was discharged from Manipal Hospital on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19. Siddaramaiah’s nose and swab samples were collected and the test results showed he was negative on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road on August 4 after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, including fever. An antigen test was conducted, which showed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

“Shri Siddaramaiah has been under the supervision of our expert team of doctors and has responded very well to the treatment. We are delighted to state that he is being discharged this evening in accordance with the guidelines,” said Dr Sudarshan Balla, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, in a statement.

Photographs from the time of his discharge showed the former Karnataka CM smiling and waving at the hospital staff who had gathered to send him off after his recovery. In another photograph, Siddaramaiah was seen handing over a bouquet of flowers and thanking the doctor who treated him at The Manipal Hospital.

Siddaramaiah’s vitals were stable at the time of discharge and he was asymptomatic. He has been asked to remain in quarantine at home. After he tested positive, Siddaramaiah’s residence in Mysuru was sanitised and sealed. Around 50 journalists, who had attended a press conference just a few days before he tested positive were asked to go into home quarantine.

Earlier, on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from Manipal Hospital. The CM too had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection around the same time Siddaramaiah tested positive. Both leaders were admitted in the same hospital. The CM’s office and the hospital had maintained that Yediyurappa was in good health and was responding well to the treatment.

Several photographs and videos of Yediyurappa working from the hospital and signing on official documents, were released by his office in a bid to reassure people of his health. Yediyurappa regularly held meetings with officials and ministers over the phone during his stay at the hospital, reports stated. Along with the CM, his daughter too had caught the infection and was admitted to the same hospital.