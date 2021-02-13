Siddaramaiah has no moral right to criticise JD(S): Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday February 12 lashed out at leader of opposition Siddaramaiah for not accepting his challenge of forming a region party and winning the elections independently without the support of Congress, and instead spending his time in criticizing the JD(S). He also said Siddaramaiah has no moral right to speak about JD(S) when he himself had ‘betrayed’ the party in the past.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy questioned Siddarmaiah on various issues.

“Deve Gowda has said that JD(S) will not be contesting in the upcoming by-elections. But has he said that JD(S) will support other parties? Historically, you have helped BJP in by-elections and not us. Shall I remind you of the dirty tricks you played during the Operation Kamala ahead of the by-elections of 2008?” he questioned Siddaramaiah.

“I have challenged Siddaramaiah to form an independent party and win at least five constituencies. Then he should talk about JD(S) and its leadership. But instead of accepting my challenge it seems Siddaramaiah just spends his time in criticizing the JD(S),” he said.

“Before criticizing JD(S) for withdrawing from by-elections, Siddaramaiah should have brought to his mind the case of Gundlupete and Nanjanagud. Then, Deve Gowda had backed Congress in support of secularism. JD(S) had good support in those constituencies. In Nanjanagud the Congress candidate was from JD(S).

“By-elections are meant for people who have power and money. The way these elections are held is an entirely different matter. In this prestigious contest if a political party is not contesting, everyone should think before criticising it. Otherwise their criticism will be their downfall. Let Siddaramaiah give up sledging and speak like a matured person,” he said.

“There is still time for JD(S) to show its capacity and strength in north Karnataka. Let Siddaramaiah come for discussion and fight with us during that time. If he forms a party, JD(S) will show its strength to that party also. Till that time let him have patience.

“Siddaramaiah, who was involved in anti-party activities when he was in JD(S) and tried to weaken the party, does not have the moral right to speak about JD(S). His statements questioning the strength of JD(S) show the extent of his betrayal,” Kumaraswamy said.