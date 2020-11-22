Shubha Poonja to get married next year

In June, Shubha Poonja had announced that she would be getting married to entrepreneur Sumanth Billava in December. But due to the prevailing circumstances, the actress has decided to get married next year.

She says, “We wanted to invite everyone to the wedding which might not happen this year because of the pandemic, so we have decided to get married next year. The date is yet to be fixed.” The actress met Sumanth at a couple of programmes where Sumanth was part of the organizing committee. She had said, “I found Sumanth quiet and a little introverted, yet someone who loves to do his bit for society, which connected us. I always wanted a partner from a different field. He understands and likes my work, and has absolutely no objection to me continuing to act. So, once we were sure about our relationship, we decided to seek permission from our parents to get married.”

On the career front, Shubha will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller 3 Devi, which marks her debut as a producer and also has Jyothsna Rao and Sandhya in lead roles. Post lockconw, the actress had shot in the pristine locations of Madikeri.