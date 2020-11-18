Shruti Prakash to play Megha in Kasthuri Mahal

Shruti Prakash’s character name in the upcoming movie Kasthuri Mahal has been revealed. Sharing a poster of herself in the movie, Shruti Prakash, on her Facebook page posted, “Introducing Megha from Kasthuri Mahal. We’ve successfully completed the shoot for Kasthuri Mahal. I thank the entire team – Dinesh sir, @shanvisri @skandaa Ravish sir, it was a lovely experience. Can’t wait for you all to watch it. Show some love (sic).”

Shruti Prakash, who rose to fame with the popular reality show Bigg Boss, made her Sandalwood debut with the movie Londonalli Lambodara. She also did a special number in Sree Bharata Baahubali. Kasthuri Mahal was earlier titled Kasthuri Nivasa and the title was changed. The film was extensively shot at Kottigehara which is near Chikkamagaluru. The first look teaser of the project, which also has Skanda Ashok and Shanvi Srivasatava in lead roles, was released on September 29.

Kasthuri Mahal, which is a thriller, is a landmark movie in the career of Dinesh Baboo, as it is his 50th film as a director. Dinesh Baboo has delivered superhit films like Suprabhatha and Amruthavarshini, in his career.