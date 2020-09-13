Shruti Prakash signs new project with Dinesh Babu

Actor and singer Shruti Prakash of Bigg Boss fame seems to be in a happy place in so far as her career is concerned. The actor has signed a new project with noted Sandalwood director Dinesh Babu in the upcoming movie titled ‘Kasturi Nivasa’ starring Rachita Ram in lead. Shruti Prakash is now part of the film and her character will be parallel to Rachita.

“It has always been a dream for me to be a part of this movie with the noted director. Now the dream has come true with this project and I am excited to work with a team. I play a major role in the movie,” said Shruti Prakash. Shruti will be seen in an important role in the film and Ashok Skanda will pair opposite Shruti. The shooting of the film will start from October. The team claims that film is based on a true life incident. The film explores a paranormal activity. It is a thriller with doses of horror.

Dinesh Baboo, the director of films like Suprabatha, Amrutha Varshini, Laali, Nishyabda and Abhi, has chosen to reuse Rajkumar’s classic evergreen hit’s title Kasturi Nivasa for his 50th film.

But later acknowledging popular sentiments, director Dinesh Baboo has decided to change the title to Kasturi. Shruti Prakash will be seen in the sequel of Kadala Theerada Bhargava and some Hindi serials this year.