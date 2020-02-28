Shruti Haasan slams body shaming trolls

Shruti Haasan was the recent victim of body shaming when she posted a picture of herself and captioned it, Whoever is delighted in solitude is either a wild beast or a god.Trolls immediately hit at the actress saying how she had lost weight and one even went to the extent of trolling that she looked like a HIV positive person.

Shruti immediatly posted another picture and stated, “So …. I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No am I against it ? No – it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too